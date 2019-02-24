CE to visit Bangkok, Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will depart for Bangkok, Thailand on February 27, then leave for Beijing the following day.

Mrs Lam will officiate at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Bangkok on February 28.



She will also meet Thai officials, address a business seminar co-hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, and officiate at the opening ceremony of collaboration activities between Hong Kong arts group Zuni Icosahedron and the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will join the visit.

Mrs Lam will leave Bangkok on the evening of February 28 for Beijing to attend the second plenary meeting of the leading group for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to be held on March 1, and the opening ceremony of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5.

While in Beijing, the Chief Executive will also attend a ceremony marking the donation by Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation to the Palace Museum, call on central ministries and take part in visits and exchange activities in various organisations.

Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will accompany Mrs Lam on her trip and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will join part of the programme.

During Mrs Lam's absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.