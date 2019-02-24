Bypass traffic smooth

Traffic flow on the Central-Wan Chai Bypass is smooth, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a function, Mr Chan noted the preparatory work including signage and electronic signals ensured today’s full commissioning of the bypass went smoothly.

He reminded commuters to pay extra attention to the traffic situation tomorrow as it will be the first working day after the bypass fully opened.

"On Monday morning, when everybody is rushing to work, we hope drivers would take extra caution and care because signage, customisations and various things would be new to them when they first use the bypass.

"With due collaboration and observation to road safety, I hope everything would be fine tomorrow," Mr Chan added.