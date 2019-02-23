Fanling land decision balanced

The Government carefully balanced different views when deciding to develop part of the Fanling Golf Course for housing, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said today.



Speaking after attending a radio programme, Mr Wong said: "If you talk about the possibility of the Fanling Golf Course being used as a hosting venue for major international golf tournaments, I think right now, given that the decision has been made, the important point is to look ahead and to see what pragmatic issues need to be dealt with for the 140 hectares of remaining land and the 40-something holes to be used in this regard.”

The Government has endorsed the eight land supply options proposed by the Task Force on Land Supply to address the city’s land shortage.





They include developing 32 hectares of the Fanling Golf Course for housing in the short to medium term, while the lease for the remaining 140 hectares will be renewed up to the end of June 2027.



"I have already said that I understand that Mr Lau Kong-wah, the Secretary for Home Affairs, has already started his dialogue with stakeholders to see if there are obstacles and challenges that need to be overcome," Mr Wong added.



He also said if the Government can provide assistance to help deal with those obstacles and challenges, it would be happy to do so.