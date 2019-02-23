CE visits Cyberport

Mrs Lam (second left) chats with young startup entrepreneurs at the Smart-Space 8 co-working space operated by Cyberport in Tsuen Wan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Cyberport and the Smart-Space 8 co-working space.

Mrs Lam first visited Cyberport in Southern District where she was briefed on its latest developments including its thriving innovation and technology ecosystem, assistance provided for startups, measures to advance the development of the I&T industry and promotion work overseas.

The Chief Executive, accompanied by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, visited Smart Space Fintech, which features facilities including an information lab, FinTech Service corners and training rooms.

They then proceeded to an area on smart living to learn more about the startups in Cyberport and their products.

Later, Mrs Lam and Mr Yang went to Smart-Space 8, a co-working space operated by Cyberport in Tsuen Wan.

Smart-Space 8 was jointly set up by HKR International and Cyberport under the Space Sharing Scheme for Youth in July last year.

It is Cyberport’s first co-working space located outside its Pok Fu Lam campus to provide support services to young entrepreneurs.

During the visit, Mrs Lam chatted with young startup entrepreneurs to learn more about their business visions, stories and user experience in the co-working space.

Mrs Lam said: "I&T is a priority policy area of the current-term Government which has devoted significant resources to strengthening Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem and stimulating research and development activities.

“I am pleased that Cyberport, with the additional resources from the Government, has provided more comprehensive support for startups to assist young entrepreneurs to realise their dreams.

“In the exchange session with the young entrepreneurs just now, I was impressed by their limitless creativity, determination to set up their own businesses and aspirations for career development, boosting my confidence in the future of Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong’s startup ecosystem has been gaining momentum in recent years.

There were 2,625 startups operating in major public and private co-working spaces and incubators in 2018, up 18% from 2,229 in 2017.

Together, these startups employed 9,548 people, a 51% rise from the figure in 2017.

The Central Government promulgated the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area a few days ago, Mrs Lam said, adding this key development strategy of the country will bring immense opportunities to Hong Kong.

She said one of the focuses of the plan is the establishment of an international I&T hub in the bay area.

“Hong Kong will proactively strengthen its own I&T capabilities and leverage the support policies in the outline development plan to set up an international I&T hub in the Greater Bay Area, identifying new areas of growth for Hong Kong and opening up more development opportunities for young people."