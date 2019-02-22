CS launches youth programme

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today officiated at the kick-off ceremony of the YDC Youth Ambassadors Programme 2019.

The Youth Development Commission's programme aims to identify young talents and nurture in them a commitment and passion to serve the community.

One hundred youth ambassadors will join a series of core skills training sessions and have opportunities to represent Hong Kong in large-scale and international activities to broaden their horizons.

Outstanding ambassadors will be selected to receive advanced training from acclaimed tertiary institutes outside Hong Kong.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Cheung said youth development is one of the priority policy areas of the current-term Government, adding the Government is committed to nurturing Hong Kong youths into becoming future pillars of society with an affection for Hong Kong, a sense of national identity, an international perspective and a commitment to society.

The commission was set up last year to enhance policy co-ordination within the Government to enable more holistic and effective examination and discussion of issues of concern to young people.

These issues include youth education, career pursuit and home ownership, as well as the participation of young people in politics and their engagement in public policy discussion and debate.

Mr Cheung hoped the youth ambassadors could seize the opportunities and actively participate in activities organised by the programme to deepen their understanding of Hong Kong, the country and the world.

The YDC Youth Ambassadors Alumni Association has also been set up. It provides a platform for the youth ambassadors of previous years to continue to serve the community.

Click here for details.