Children's commission meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the third meeting of the Commission on Children, during which members agreed to conduct a Consultancy Study to develop a Central Databank on Children.

The study is expected to commence in the third quarter and would take about 18 months to complete.

It will provide analysis and recommendations on the implementation framework and related issues. Public engagement will be conducted to collect views from stakeholders, particularly children.

The commission also agreed to introduce the Funding Scheme for Children’s Well-being & Development, which is expected to be launched in the second quarter.

Mr Cheung said the scheme would enable child concern groups, non-governmental organisations and other groups to seek funding for promotional and public educational projects on children-related issues and, through participation by children and stakeholders, promote the well-being and development of children.

Furthermore, the commission formulated a publicity strategy to promote children’s rights and interests, and set out the discussion priority and time frame for a number of issues concerning children with special needs and children protection.