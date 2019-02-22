Drawing on new animation talent

Hong Kong Animation & Cultural Association General Secretary Neco Lo hopes local animations can be screened in cinemas to reach a wider audience and promote the city’s animation industry.

The masterpieces produced by the 22 selected companies under the programme premiere on March 5 at the Hong Kong Arts Centre cinema.

Startup founder Hayden Mok hopes his animation based on the Lion Rock spirit can help people better appreciate Hong Kong.

Tommy Ng (right) whose animation company took part in the programme says it helped build up professional connections for his business.

The 6th Animation Support Program added a new category to encourage companies to produce an animation of at least 10 minutes to receive a $500,000 subsidy.

Local animation startups and small enterprises that participated in the 6th Animation Support Program are set to premiere their work on March 5 at the Hong Kong Arts Centre cinema. Launched in 2012, the programme provides comprehensive support to animators to enhance the quality of Hong Kong’s animation industry.

The programme, organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association and sponsored by Create Hong Kong, featured for the first time three categories of participants: animation startups, small animation enterprises in basic productions and the new category of small animation enterprises in advanced productions.

The programme received an unprecedented 67 applications in all categories this year, out of which 22 were selected to receive funding.

Each of the 10 selected animation startups was subsidised to produce an animation of at least three minutes, with a maximum funding amount of $105,000.

While each of the eight small animation enterprises in basic productions created a work of at least five minutes to get $198,000 in funding.

The four selected small animation enterprises in advanced productions had to produce an animation work of at least 10 minutes to receive a $500,000 subsidy.

Supernatural tale

Tommy Ng’s company took part in the 6th Animation Support Program with its entry Another World.

The animated short tells the tale of a girl who dies in a famine and is ferried along the path of reincarnation by a ghostly escort.

“During the journey, the girl realises she made a mistake when she was alive and cannot accept that she did something bad to her little brother.

“By observing the girl, the ghostly escort discovers that humans are able to love one another.

“This piques his curiosity and eventually he wishes to become human,” Mr Ng explained.

The team paid special attention to the artistic style of their work.

“We tried to make it look like a picture book. Drawing with lines which are not too solid, we deliberately used a rough effect to create a whimsical look to contrast with the seriousness of the story.”

Professional mentorship

Mr Ng, who set up his company in August 2018, credited the programme with helping its development, adding that part of the subsidy will go towards funding its entry into the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market 2019, also known as FILMART, where he hopes to meet investors.

“It also opens up a lot of connections for us because the programme’s mentors are all very experienced and have links to many different production units. This is crucial for startups.”

Thirty-year-old Hayden Mok’s company entered the animation startups category with Lion Verse, based on the concept of the Lion Rock spirit symbolising how hard-working Hong Kong people are.

Mr Mok also appreciated the chance to meet the programme’s mentors regularly, as it gave him more motivation to meet the deadline.

“The mentors are all very experienced. Sometimes when we are too focused on our work, we may forget about what the audience would like to see. The mentors give me objective opinions so that I know how to improve.”

Hong Kong Animation & Cultural Association General Secretary Neco Lo said the programme’s main objective is to provide opportunities to those who are committed to animation production.

“We hold a premiere every year in March to showcase the latest films made under the programme. This is just the beginning.

“We would also like the animations to be shown in cinemas. Hopefully, more local and overseas audiences can enjoy these masterpieces and learn more about Hong Kong animation.”

The programme also encourages the participating animation startups and small enterprises to join local and international exhibitions and competitions.