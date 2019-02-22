Police Deputy Commissioner named

Kwok Yam-shu will become Deputy Commissioner of Police from March 4.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Kwok Yam-shu will succeed Winnie Chiu as Deputy Commissioner of Police on March 4 upon Ms Chiu’s retirement, the Police Force announced today.

Mr Kwok, 53, joined the Police as an Inspector in 1990. He was promoted to Senior Superintendent in 2007, Chief Superintendent in 2011, Assistant Commissioner in 2014 and Senior Assistant Commissioner in 2017.

In his first 14 years with the force, Mr Kwok worked in a number of posts including the District Crime Squad, Regional Intelligence Unit and Organised Crime & Triad Bureau.

Between 2007 and 2017, he served as the Head of Foundation Training Centre of Police College, District Commander of Central District, Deputy Regional Commander of Hong Kong Island, Regional Commander of Marine, Regional Commander of Hong Kong Island and Assistant Commissioner (Service Quality).

Mr Kwok took up the Director of Management Service post in 2017.