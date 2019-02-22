New Ombudsman appointed

Winnie Chiu will assume the post of Ombudsman on April 1.

Winnie Chiu has been appointed as the Ombudsman for a five-year term from April 1, the Government announced today.

Ms Chiu served in the Police Force for more than 35 years and accumulated rich experience in investigation, operations, policy planning and human resources management, the Government said.

She also possesses outstanding skills in leadership and communication.

As the first female Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ms Chiu commands respect and is well recognised both in the Government and in the community.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she is confident that Ms Chiu will fully demonstrate her independence and impartiality as the Ombudsman.

Ms Chiu’s extensive experience and clear vision will enable the Office of The Ombudsman to further its important mission of improving public administration in Hong Kong, Mrs Lam added.

Ms Chiu will succeed Connie Lau, whose term will end on March 31.

Mrs Lam said under Ms Lau's capable and outstanding leadership, the Office of The Ombudsman has proactively investigated systemic issues and offered constructive recommendations, thereby motivating government departments and public bodies to enhance the efficiency and quality of public services.

Mrs Lam wished Ms Lau all the best in her future endeavours.