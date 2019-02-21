Edward Yau visits Tai Po

Mr Yau (left) is briefed on the Green Hub’s promotional work on environmental protection in the community.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) visits a shop selling dried food in Fu Shin Street.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited a revitalised historic building and a market in Tai Po today.

Mr Yau visited the Green Hub where he was briefed on its operation, environmental education programmes and the building's revitalisation and conservation.

Built in 1899, the Green Hub was formerly the Old Tai Po Police Station, a Grade 1 historic building and the first police station and headquarters in the New Territories.

The building was converted into the Green Hub by the Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme to promote sustainable living.

Mr Yau then proceeded to Fu Shin Street. He visited shops in the market and talked with shop owners and members of the public.

He also met District Councillors to talk about telecommunications and district tourism.