Two nominations were received for the Yau Tsim Mong District Council Tai Nan Constituency by-election.

The nomination period closed today.

The nominees are Lee Kwok-kuen and Li Sze-man.

A list of eligible candidates will be gazetted after being validated by the Returning Officer.

If the number of validly nominated candidates is more than one at the by-election, a poll will be held on March 24.