Bay area dev’t plan symposium held

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, together with the People's Government of Guangdong Province and Macao Special Administrative Region Government today held the Symposium on the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to introduce the contents of the development plan and explore the development opportunities of the bay area.

About 800 guests, representing the central ministries and various sectors of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau attended the symposium.

Addressing the symposium, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said since the Framework Agreement on Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation in the Development of the Greater Bay Area was signed on July 1, 2017, the HKSAR Government has kept in close contact with relevant central ministries and the governments of Guangdong and Macau to draw up and introduce policies and measures for the bay area’s development.

Mrs Lam pointed out that not only is “one country, two systems” the advantage for Hong Kong in the bay area, but it is also the key foundation for the internationalisation of the bay area.

The development of the bay area will enrich the practice of “one country, two systems” and is conducive to maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, she added.

Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government will spare no effort in taking forward the development of the bay area and continue to fully uphold the "one country, two systems" principle.

It will also proactively explore new development directions, expand fresh development space and give renewed development impetus for Hong Kong through participating in the development of the bay area.