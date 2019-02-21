Unemployment steady at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the November 2018 - January 2019 period, unchanged from the October-December 2018 period.



Releasing the figures today, the Census & Statistics Department said the underemployment rate also remained at 1.1% in the November 2018 - January 2019 period.

Total employment remained at 3,872,600, while the labour force decreased by 3,600 to 3,974,400 in the November 2018 - January 2019 period.

The number of unemployed people dropped to 101,800 and the number of underemployed people fell to 42,200.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said compared with a year earlier, the unemployment situation in many major service sectors continued to improve, notably in the retail, and accommodation and food services sectors given the continued expansion in inbound tourism.

“While the labour market will likely remain tight in the near term, the employment outlook for the rest of 2019 will hinge on how the various external uncertainties evolve.”

He said the Government will stay vigilant and monitor the developments closely.