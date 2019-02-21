Vacant site restoration scheme set

The Development Bureau today launched a funding scheme under which non-government organisations (NGOs) can apply to pursue basic restoration works on vacant government sites to take forward worthy projects for the community.

The funding scheme will provide successful NGO-applicants with subsidies to support one-off, basic and essential restoration works required to make vacant government sites, including vacant school premises, fit for use.

Such works may include slope upgrading, site formation, construction of temporary structures, installation of fire safety equipment or barrier-free facilities.

The maximum financial subsidy for each approved project is $60 million.

The Legislative Council's Finance Committee has approved the creation of a non-recurrent commitment of $1 billion for the Government to implement the scheme.

The bureau said the funding scheme represents the Government's strengthened efforts in promoting gainful use of vacant government land in support of a variety of socially beneficial initiatives.

