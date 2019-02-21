So Uk Estate revamp finalised

The intake of residents of the last three blocks of So Uk Estate in Sham Shui Po marks the completion of the estate’s redevelopment.

The intake of residents of the last three blocks of So Uk Estate in Sham Shui Po commenced today, the Housing Authority announced.

It marks the completion of the estate’s redevelopment.

The new So Uk Estate comprises 14 non-standard residential blocks ranging from 21 to 41 storeys, providing 6,985 public rental housing units for about 19,500 residents.

The authority adopted the estate’s former design concept in the course of redevelopment and conserved community features to enhance residents’ sense of belonging.

The "Three Treasures of So Uk", otherwise known as the Little White House, Swallow Pavilions with its mural ceiling paintings, and the former estate entrance in the form of a gold-painted portal have been preserved.

Ten lift towers, 11 footbridges, 10 escalators and covered walkways connecting residential blocks to the nearby Po On Road and Fat Cheung Street, provide barrier-free access to residents.

Phase I of the new So Uk Estate with seven residential blocks was completed from 2016 onwards while the first section of Phase II comprising four residential blocks started the intake of residents from the middle of this month.

Other facilities at the estate include 190 car parking spaces, a shopping centre comprising more than 30 retail shops and recreational facilities such as outdoor play and exercising equipment, badminton courts and a basketball court.