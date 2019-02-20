More resources for schools set

The Education Bureau will provide all public sector schools and Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) schools with resources for hiring additional administrative manpower starting from the 2019-20 school year.

Aided schools will be provided with a school executive officer starting from September 1, the bureau said.

The school executive officer will supervise and co-ordinate the administrative affairs of the school.

Government schools, caput schools and DSS schools will also be provided with resources for appointment of additional administrative staff to strengthen effectiveness.

The bureau said the move will enable schools to review administrative arrangements and requirements, streamline procedures, strengthen administrative support and reduce the administrative work of teachers and principals.

The new measure will incur an annual additional expenditure of around $500 million, it added.