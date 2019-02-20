Transfer measures for HK patients

February 20, 2019
The proposed provision of land-based cross-boundary transfer services for non-emergency and non-critically ill patients are for Hong Kong people, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

 

The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has called for a study on the provision of the transfer services.

 

Prof Chan told reporters that Hong Kong people living in the bay area have expressed the need for a better arrangement to facilitate non-emergency Hong Kong patients on the Mainland to return to Hong Kong for medical treatment.

 

The plan proposes to explore ways on taking the transfer measure forward, she added.

