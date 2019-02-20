Vaccination scheme to be regularised

The Department of Health will regularise the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme to extend its coverage as its implementation has seen more schools arranging for the outreach vaccination service.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the remarks in response to questions from lawmaker Chan Hoi-yan at the Legislative Council today.

The pilot programme was rolled out in the 2018-19 school year to reach out to primary schools and provide seasonal influenza vaccinations for students through government or public-private-partnership teams.

The vaccination subsidy amount was also increased.

Prof Chan said the new measures proved to be effective, noting as at February 17, the number of primary schools that had arranged for the outreach vaccination service increased from 65 in 2017-18 to 402 in 2018-19.

The coverage rate for primary school students reached 55.3%, she added.

Prof Chan said the programme will be regularised from next year onwards, covering more primary schools and extending its coverage to kindergartens and child care centres on a pilot basis.

Various options will be assessed in implementing the enhancement measures in consultation with relevant stakeholders to come up with the best mode in providing the outreach vaccination service at kindergartens and child care centres.

The Department of Health will announce the details in due course so that interested private doctors, private medical institutions, primary schools, kindergartens and child care centres can make early preparations.