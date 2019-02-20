Gov't mulls through train service cut

It is feasible to adjust the frequency of the Intercity Through Train service if it can ease the pressure on the East Rail Service, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

During the Chief Executive's Question Time at the Legislative Council, Mrs Lam was asked about the possibility of reducing the through train’s frequency following a 30% drop in patronage since the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (XRL) was commissioned last year.

Mrs Lam acknowledged the drop, but noted that some issues needed to be taken into consideration.

Since the through train service terminates at a location in Guangzhou different from that of the XRL, if we are to drastically reduce the through train service, it may cause some repercussions, she said.

The Chief Executive added that she had met with China Railway Corporation representatives in Beijing last year, and could certainly raise the issue of adjusting the through train timetable with them.