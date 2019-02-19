Sophia Chan visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (left) visits the Mona Fong Dental Clinic in Sai Kung.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited a general out-patient clinic and a market in Sai Kung.

Prof Chan visited the Mona Fong General Out-patient Clinic to explore ways to make better use of the clinic's space and provide additional facilities.

She said: "Most of the clinics under the Department of Health were built several decades ago, therefore the facilities as well as the environment are ageing.

“Starting from 2019-20, we will carry out renewal and improvement works at the clinics by phases to ensure that people can receive quality medical services in a comfortable environment."

Prof Chan later visited Sai Kung Market to inspect its hygiene condition and examine the feasibility of installing elevators, escalators and additional air-conditioning systems.

She also met Sai Kung District Council members.