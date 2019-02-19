HK population up 0.9%

Hong Kong’s population reached 7,482,500 at the end of last year, up 0.9% from end-2017, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

There were 53,700 births and 47,000 deaths, resulting in a natural population increase of 6,700.

There was also an inflow of 42,300 one-way permit holders and a net inflow of 20,400 other Hong Kong residents, resulting in a net movement of 62,700 people.

The number of usual residents was 7,249,400, while that of mobile residents was 233,100.