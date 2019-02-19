Rail inquiry scope expanded

The Chief Executive in Council today approved the expansion of the terms of reference for the rail inquiry team following the recent discovery of additional construction problems at the Shatin to Central Link.

The Commission of Inquiry into the Diaphragm Wall & Platform Slab Construction Works at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project was appointed by the Chief Executive in Council on July 10.

It recently came to light that records had gone missing for the north and south approach tunnels and the Hung Hom Stabling Siding of the link’s Hung Hom Station, and that some unapproved works might have been carried out.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the irregularities that have recently surfaced have given rise to wide public concern and the Government takes them very seriously.

The Commission of Inquiry appointed last July under the chairmanship of Mr Michael Hartmann is best placed to ascertain the relevant facts and to recommend appropriate improvement measures, she added.

Due to the inquiry’s expanded scope, the Chief Executive in Council has also granted approval to further extend to August 30, the time for the commission to submit its report to the Chief Executive.

“We look to the Commission of Inquiry to conduct a thorough inquiry in order to allay public concern. The Government attaches importance to ascertaining the facts and seeking substantive improvements. Public safety is our top priority,” Mrs Lam said.