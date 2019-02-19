HK, Mainland sign aviation pact

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (back row, third left) and Civil Aviation Administration of China Deputy Administrator Wang Zhiqing (back row, fourth left) witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding to expand the Air Services Arrangement between the Mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Transport & Housing Bureau and the Civil Aviation Administration of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing today to expand the Air Services Arrangement between the Mainland and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Civil Aviation Administration Deputy Administrator Wang Zhiqing witnessed the signing of the pact by Deputy Secretary for Transport & Housing Wallace Lau and Civil Aviation Administration Deputy Director General of the Department of Transport Yu Biao.

The Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area promulgated by the Central People's Government pointed out the need for further expansion of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's domestic and international air services network, as well as the need for active expansion of intermodal code-sharing services.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said both sides agreed to expand the air-to-land intermodal arrangements between the Mainland and Hong Kong, which allow designated airlines of both sides to enter into code-sharing arrangements with operators of all types of land transport including railway services, passenger vehicles and coaches of all Mainland cities.

The air-to-sea intermodal code-sharing arrangements were also opened up to sea transport between Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta region.

Under the intermodal arrangements, land and sea transport operators may share the codes of flights operated by designated airlines of both sides as an extension of flights, enabling both air-to-sea or air-to-land services to be available in the Global Distribution System.

The department expects the new code-sharing arrangements to bring more convenience to travellers taking different means of land and sea transport between the Mainland and Hong Kong International Airport.

For instance, travellers may take the Express Rail Link using the same air ticket to travel to Guangzhou or Shenzhen and connect to railway services to different cities on the Mainland.

Travellers may also use the same air ticket to reach Western Pearl River Delta cities.

Both sides also agreed to expand the scope of cross-boundary helicopter services to cover points in Guangdong Province.

Meanwhile, the frequency of air services between Hong Kong and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport will also be increased.

Mr Chan said the pact is conducive to the implementation of the Outline Development Plan, in particular in consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub and strengthening its role as an aviation management training centre.