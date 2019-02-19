New residents not healthcare burden

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said it is groundless to blame the One-way Permit Scheme for increasing the burden on Hong Kong’s healthcare system.

Speaking to the media before the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said figures show seniors are the most frequent users of healthcare services and not younger Mainland residents holding one-way permits.

The scheme allows people from the Mainland to move to the city to reunite with their families, she said.

Mrs Lam hoped the community would welcome these new residents with an inclusive attitude.