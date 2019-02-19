HK active in drafting bay area plan

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government actively participated in drafting the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam told reporters the plan promulgated by the Central Government yesterday, included several of the views put forward by the HKSAR Government.

Describing the plan as wide-ranging in content, she noted it was a set of guiding directions on the Greater Bay Area’s development, and that after specific measures are implemented its benefits will become more apparent to the public.

Mrs Lam also pointed out the bay area development has brought about many opportunities for Hong Kong and that the HKSAR Government will work on its own measures to fully seize those opportunities.

The plan indicates that Hong Kong fully implement the principle of “one country, two systems” under which “the people of Hong Kong govern Hong Kong” with a high degree of autonomy, as well as act in strict adherence to the Constitution and the Basic Law, she added.

Mrs Lam said the National Development & Reform Commission will introduce the contents of the plan at a symposium on Thursday, which will be attended by officials from Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau.

The Chief Executive hoped the symposium would help enhance people’s understanding of the plan and facilitate further discussions on it.