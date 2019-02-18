'One country, two systems' upheld

The development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will not weaken the “one country, two systems” principle, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said.

Speaking to the media today, Mr Cheung said the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promulgated by the Central Government, provides a clear direction for Hong Kong and gives new impetus to the city’s economy.

He said Hong Kong must seize opportunities brought about by the bay area development.

With the “one country, two systems” advantage and as an international financial centre, a maritime hub and professional services centre, Hong Kong will work with the nine Mainland cities and Macau in taking forward the bay area development plan, Mr Cheung added.

He said the bay area development plan will enhance “one country, two systems”.