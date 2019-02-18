Michael Wong visits Kwai Tsing

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (third left) visits the Pok Oi Hospital Dental Service Support Base in Cheung Ching Community Centre.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited Kwai Tsing District today to learn more about the latest developments and needs of the community.

Mr Wong first visited Cheung Ching Estate to gain a better understanding of the proposed future planning and development plan for Ching Hong Road North and its adjoining areas.

This includes a public housing development, reprovisioning of the Cheung Ching Community Centre, and exploring the "single site, multiple use" model for multi-storey developments on government land to provide more community facilities.

He then toured the Pok Oi Hospital Dental Service Support Base in Cheung Ching Community Centre where he spoke with elderly people to learn about their daily lives and needs.

Mr Wong also met Kwai Tsing District Councillors.