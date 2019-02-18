Corporate intern scheme launched

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today officiated at the launch ceremony of the Scheme on Corporate Summer Internship on the Mainland & Overseas 2019.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted until March 22.

Mr Cheung presented certificates to interns who participated in the Pilot Scheme on Corporate Summer Internship on the Mainland & Overseas last summer.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said one of the priorities of the Government’s youth development work is to provide more opportunities for young people to experience the work culture of different places, thereby broadening their horizons.

With the success of the pilot scheme, the Government is expanding it this year to nurture outstanding talents with an affection for Hong Kong, a sense of national identity and an international perspective.

The number of major companies participating in the scheme has increased to 18 this year.

They are all well-established enterprises based in Hong Kong and have undertaken to provide more than 280 internship places on the Mainland, including cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Beijing and Shanghai, as well as in overseas countries including Singapore, Japan and the UK.

Internship placements cover industries such as financial services, the energy sector, property development and management, and public utilities services.

Participating firms will also shoulder key expenditure items including airfare and accommodation, and assign dedicated personnel to provide training and support to the interns.

Each student can apply to up to three companies in a single application.

Click here for the details.