Bypass to fully open

The Central-Wan Chai Bypass will be fully commissioned at 7am on February 24, after the completion of works for joining the bypass and Island Eastern Corridor Link to the Rumsey Flyover westbound.

Upon the bypass’ full commissioning, motorists travelling from Eastern District to Western District will be able to get in the middle or fast lane before exiting the bypass tunnel, and then travel via Rumsey Street Flyover direct to Western District or the Western Harbour Crossing instead of making a U-turn via Connaught Road Central.

Transport Department Chief Traffic Engineer (Hong Kong) Leung Siu-kong said the Transport Department will update directional signs and road markings near the bypass entrance on the Island Eastern Corridor in North Point, at the Tsing Fung Street entrance and the exit in Central to guide motorists.

“There is some signage at the specific location so as to give advance information to those motorists so that they can plan ahead which traffic lane they should travel along.”

He expects the traffic around Central and Wan Chai to improve.

“We estimate that most of the motorists travelling to Western District or the Western Harbour Crossing via the Island Eastern Corridor westbound or from the Tsing Fung Street entrance will make use of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass.

“As such, the traffic condition along the existing trunk road including Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Connaught Road Central will be improved.”

