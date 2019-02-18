Views sought on country parks

The Government has launched a public consultation on enhancing the recreation and education potential of country parks and special areas in Hong Kong.

A consultancy study was commissioned in 2017 to broaden and diversify visitors' experience and meet the growing demand for countryside recreation while maintaining their conservation functions.

Four proposals were shortlisted.



The first seeks to enhance existing facilities, including upgrading country park visitor centres into one-stop service hubs and introducing an advance booking system for popular camp sites.

The second proposes to set up open museums on cultural heritage resources at country parks and special areas with education activities provided.

The third proposal aims to provide tree-top adventure activities along with canopy walks and tree climbing for different age groups.

While the fourth proposes to set up glamping sites and eco-lodges to enrich campers' experience.

The consultation ends on May 15.

Roving and interactive exhibitions will also be held to introduce the proposals.

Click here for the consultation document and for information on the public engagement activities.