Shenzhen Bay Bridge safe

The broken tendon found on the Shenzhen Bay Bridge Hong Kong bound has no impact on the bridge’s structural safety, the Highways Department said.

Meeting the media today, Director of Highways Jimmy Chan said the snapped tendon was discovered in a routine inspection yesterday, adding it may be caused by rusting.

“We need to take samples of the broken part of the tendon to the laboratory for carrying out various tests, including the strength test and the metallic material test.

“So it will take a little bit of time before we can confirm the exact reason why there is rusting occurred at this part of the tendon.”

Mr Chan said other tendons of the bridge have been checked with no abnormalities found, and experts taking part in the site inspection are of the view that the bridge is still structurally safe.

The department will study the case in detail and monitor the bridge closely, while other bridges with similar design will also be inspected, he added.

He called on drivers to pay attention to temporary traffic arrangements being implemented on the bridge as it has been partially closed for checks and tendon replacement.