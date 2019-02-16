256 Police recruits graduate

Independent Police Complaints Council Chairman Anthony Neoh (second left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (third left) congratulate Police College graduates.

Thirty-four probationary inspectors and 222 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.

Inspecting the passing-out parade, Independent Police Complaints Council Chairman Anthony Neoh said Hong Kong remains one of the safest and most stable cities in the world.

He said the city’s crime rate hit a new low last year, thanks to the college’s professional training and the Police’s commitment to serving the community.

In face of increasing public expectations and challenges, he said the graduates have to be compassionate, abide by the law and discharge duties in accordance with the law.