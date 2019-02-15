James Lau visits Tsuen Wan

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (right) visits the Mills, a revitalisation project that turned textile factories into a destination for innovation, culture and learning, in Tsuen Wan.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited the Mills, a revitalisation project that turned textile factories into a destination for innovation, culture and learning, in Tsuen Wan today.

At the Mills, Mr Lau first toured Mills Fabrica, an incubator that boosts the growth of innovative startups in the fashion, textile and technology industries by offering hardware facilities, financial support and business advice to industry professionals.

It also serves as a platform for startups to connect with their strategic partners for creative exchange and business development.

He then visited the Centre for Heritage, Arts & Textile at the conserved and renovated former cotton spinning mills.

Mr Lau was pleased that the centre holds seminars and workshops to engage the community in the culture and art of textiles, and build appreciation of the trade’s crucial contribution to Hong Kong's industrial development.

Later, he toured the product showcase of designers and manufacturers at the Mills Shopfloor, an integrated zone for learning and experiential retail.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Lau met Tsuen Wan District Councillors to exchange views on the Mandatory Provident Fund’s management fees, tax measures and the impact of the trade friction between the Mainland and the US.