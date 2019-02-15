Gov’t to review works monitoring

The Government will conduct a review on the late submission of Request for Inspection & Survey Checking forms for works relating to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge’s link road.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told legislators today the review will study ways to strengthen the monitoring of the supervision work done by the Highways Department's engineering consultants.

Mr Chan later told reporters the late submission does not involve quality issues.

“We need to take into account the fact, record, as well as subsequent investigation. If there is anything that's gone wrong, we would tackle it.

“If the staff or the team who's looking after this particular project could have been more sensitive to the report from their engineering consultant, the situation could have been better.”