HK, Hangzhou sign education pact

Hong Kong and Hangzhou sign an agreement to enhance collaboration in education.

The Education Bureau today signed an agreement with the Hangzhou Municipal Education Bureau to strengthen collaboration in education between Hong Kong and Hangzhou.

Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin and Deputy Secretary of the Hangzhou Municipal Education Bureau Zheng Limin signed the agreement.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee Zhang Zhongcan and Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific & Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Prof Li Lu witnessed the signing ceremony.

The agreement provides a framework for exchanges and co-operation in education between the two places.

It covers initiatives including organising seminars and experience-sharing sessions on school management for teachers and school personnel.

It also promotes student exchanges through visits, competitions and activities amongst sister schools, and boosts co-operation in talent nurturing, scientific research and social services.

Mr Yeung said Hangzhou has always been a hot spot for exchanges for Hong Kong teachers and students.

At present, the number of sister schools in the two places exceeds 70 pairs and there are more than 50 ongoing collaborative research projects jointly conducted by University Grants Committee-funded universities and Zhejiang academies, he added.

He said: "Both Hangzhou and Hong Kong have long attached great importance to education and the nurturing of talents. This shared vision has paved the way for the signing of the agreement today."

Mr Yeung believes the agreement will help boost professional collaboration, promote the development of education, and deepen co-operation between higher education institutions of the two places.