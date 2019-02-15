Enriched ICT training for seniors set

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer today announced the launch of the new Enriched Information & Communications Technology Training Programme for the Elderly.

The two-year programme for the elderly on basic information and communications technology knowledge will promote digital inclusion.

The elderly will learn about the adoption of digital technology in their daily lives, such as how to use e-Government services, mobile applications and social media.

Eleven Elder Academies have been commissioned to run training courses.

Those who complete the courses can serve as trainers to help more elderly people acquire technology knowledge.

Enrolment is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year.

A web-based learning portal will also be launched in the second half of the year to provide online learning resources targeting the elderly and those in need, the office said.

Click here for details.