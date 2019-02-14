CE meets CPPCC members

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met more than 80 Hong Kong members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

They discussed Hong Kong's integration with the overall development of the nation and its active participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mrs Lam said with the concern and support of the leaders of the Central Government, Hong Kong has made good progress in various areas in the past year.

The areas include Hong Kong's active participation in and contribution to the development of the bay area and the Belt & Road Initiative, strengthening of co-operation with the Mainland in innovation and technology, seeking of measures to assist Hong Kong residents in studying, working and living in the Mainland, and enhancement and implementation of the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Mrs Lam added the long-anticipated Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to be promulgated within days, will make 2019 the opening year of the bay area’s development.

She also said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will organise a series of celebration activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China this year.