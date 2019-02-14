Bureau directors visit Kwun Tong

Mr Law (second left) and Prof Chan (first left) learn about the one-stop primary healthcare services of the Chinese and western medical clinics in the Christian Family Service Centre Jockey Club Building.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (third left) visit the United Christian Nethersole Community Health Service Medical Centre.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited family and community health service centres in Kwun Tong today.

Mr Law and Prof Chan toured the Christian Family Service Centre Jockey Club Building to learn more about their integrated family services for district residents.

They then visited the Chinese and western medical clinics in the building.

Later, Mr Law and Prof Chan visited the United Christian Nethersole Community Health Service Medical Centre, which offers emotional health education, Chinese medicine specialist services and community rehabilitation services.

They also met Kwun Tong District Council members.