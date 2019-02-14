CSD to develop smart prison system

The Correctional Services Department will develop a smart prison system to enhance efficiency of custodial operations and security of correctional institutions.

Delivering the department’s year-end review today, Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming said the department is using innovation and technology such as video analytics in specific areas of Lo Wu Correctional Institution and Pik Uk Prison on a trial basis.

He said the ultimate objective is to combine operational systems and I&T to boost efficiency.

In light of large-scale prison riots and escapes elsewhere in the world in recent years, the department is reviewing and strengthening preventive measures, contingency plans and staff equipment from time to time to curb illicit activities, Mr Woo said.

He noted there has not been a successful escape case in Hong Kong for 11 consecutive years, from 2008 to 2018.

However, the department is facing a peak period of staff wastage.

Mr Woo said the department’s special working conditions may be contributing factors leading to staff resignations but measures have been taken to tackle the problem.

“We already commenced the all-year-round recruitment for the frontline staff, Assistant Officers II, and also to enhance the training and support to the frontline staff, especially those newly recruited and newly posted to the institution, to help them to adapt to the working environment as soon as possible and also strengthen the staff’s ability on crisis management.

“Besides, we are going to study the feasibility of making some new shift patterns, with a view to allow them more time to spend with their family members.

“Also, we are now developing the smart prison protocol.”

The department will recruit about 50 Officers and 350 Assistant Officers II in 2018-19.

In 2018, there were 17,340 new admissions of sentenced people or remands under the department, down 6% on 2017.

The average daily penal population at correctional facilities was 8,303 last year.