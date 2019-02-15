Nurturing bond with nature

Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department Country Parks Ranger Services Officer Catherine Lau hopes the children can learn to care for nature by farming.

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Lo Wong Pik Shan Nursery School teacher Wing Chow says her students have really enjoyed the farming activity.

Students from Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Lo Wong Pik Shan Nursery School use bamboo rods to build nets to protect crops.

Kids use farming tools provided by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department to cultivate the soil and water plants at the Lions Nature Education Centre in Sai Kung.

Kindergarten students can connect with nature by learning to farm at the Lions Nature Education Centre in Sai Kung.

Using farming tools provided by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department, they learn how to cultivate the soil, water plants and use bamboo rods to build nets to protect crops.

The unique activity is part of the Education Bureau’s kindergarten education scheme which began in the 2017-18 school year to foster positive attitudes among children towards nature.

Resource centres have been set up at the Lions Nature Education Centre and the Hong Kong Wetland Park, where students can freely explore and learn in larger outdoor spaces.

At the Wetland Park, kindergarten students can learn about the close relationship between nature and humans by observing diverse wildlife.

Huge response

The Education Bureau in November last year invited kindergartens to use the two education resource centres.

The department’s Country Parks Ranger Services Officer Catherine Lau said the response has been overwhelming.

As of January, more than 50 kindergartens and about 2,300 students have signed up for the farming activity at the Lions Nature Education Centre.

“We hope the children can experience working as a farmer, learn to appreciate life and care for nature,” she added.

Some 20 students from the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Lo Wong Pik Shan Nursery School enjoyed the farming activity in Sai Kung last month.

Fruitful lesson

“I think the students have learnt a lot, like how to farm and how to use farming tools.” the nursery school teacher Wing Chow said.

“They have come to realise that food is not easy to produce. Also, these children always play indoors, and seldom enjoy activities in a large outdoor space with trees and grass like this.

“This venue is good and the facilities are great. This activity can satisfy children’s curiosity. We will definitely join the activity again.”

The Education Bureau has commissioned the Hong Kong Baptist University to develop resource packages for teachers.

Ms Chow said these resources will be used in the classroom to further enrich student’s education and connection with nature.