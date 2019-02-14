James Lau promotes HK in Dublin

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau speaks at the fourth European Financial Forum in Dublin.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau attended the fourth European Financial Forum in Dublin to promote Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial centre.

Mr Lau attended the forum’s opening session and gave a closing keynote speech.

He spoke about how Hong Kong has evolved from being a centre for investment flows and financial services to facilitate the Mainland's reform and opening up to a broader role that encompasses leadership in innovation and technology, sustainable trade and finance, and regional connectivity and development in the context of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Lau also held an onstage conversation with Irish Minister for Finance & Public Expenditure & Reform Paschal Donohoe to discuss how both places can further financial development.

During a fintech roundtable, he met representatives from key fintech companies in Dublin.

He was pleased these companies are seeking to leverage Hong Kong as a platform to expand their businesses to Hong Kong, the Mainland and Asia.

He later met Central Bank of Ireland Governor Philip Lane and exchanged views on the impacts of Brexit, trade friction between the Mainland and the US as well as fintech advances in the context of global economic development and financial stability.

Additionally, Mr Lau spoke with Standard Chartered Bank’s aviation financing experts about boosting aviation market development in Ireland and other places.

He also met the Chinese Ambassador to Ireland Yue Xiaoyong.

Mr Lau will visit the Irish Stock Exchange before concluding his visit.