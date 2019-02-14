E-smoking ban protects public health

The proposed e-cigarette sale ban aims to safeguard public health, in particular youngsters, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme today, Prof Chan said the the Smoking (Public Health) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was submitted to the Legislative Council yesterday.

It has proposed to ban the import, manufacture, sale, distribution and advertisement of e-cigarettes and other new smoking products.

Prof Chan said protecting public health is the Government’s prime consideration.

“Our intention is really not to criminalise our e-cigarette or heat-not-burn cigarette users. Our main aim is really to cut off the supply so that it won't affect further our next generation and also the people in Hong Kong.”

On whether the possession or use of these products should also be barred, Prof Chan said people should not be able to buy such products if the proposed ban is implemented.

The bureau will work with Police and Customs to see if there are loopholes in the proposed legislation and consider the way forward, she added.