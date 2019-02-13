Joshua Law visits Judiciary

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (third right) meets civil servants working in the Judiciary Administration.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Judiciary to learn more about the work of civil servants in the Judiciary Administration.

Mr Law visited the West Kowloon Law Courts Building and met the Judiciary Administrator Emma Lau and directorate staff to get an update on their work.

He was briefed on the support services provided to judges and court users by Judicial Clerks, Court Interpreters, Bailiffs, Bailiff's Assistants and other staff.

While touring the courtroom facilities, he observed the work of court clerks and Court Interpreters.

Mr Law then visited the Accounts Office to learn how it processes payments and refunds of courts and tribunals.

He also toured facilities at the Small Claims Tribunal, including its new information centre.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives of various civil service grades in the Judiciary Administration. He encouraged them to continue providing professional court support services to the public.