James Lau starts Dublin trip

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (centre) joins Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney (right) and Minister of State at the Department of Finance & Public Expenditure & Reform of Ireland Michael D’Arcy at the European Financial Forum’s welcoming reception.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau started his Dublin visit to foster closer financial ties between Hong Kong and Ireland.

Mr Lau shared at a luncheon with executives from Goshawk, an international aircraft leasing company headquartered there, how Hong Kong and Ireland can step up collaboration in aircraft leasing and work together to seize the vast opportunities ahead.

He then toured another leading aircraft leasing company, Avolon, and updated its management on Hong Kong’s efforts in promoting aircraft leasing business.

In the evening, Mr Lau met Minister of State at the Department of Finance & Public Expenditure & Reform of Ireland Michael D’Arcy to discuss latest developments of green finance and financial technologies in both places.

Both sides looked forward to further co-operation in financial services.

Mr Lau also joined a welcoming reception for international delegates and speakers of the European Financial Forum.