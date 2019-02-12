CE meets NPC HK deputies

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today held an engagement session with about 30 Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress.

They exchanged views on Hong Kong’s integration with the nation’s overall development and its active participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will actively participate in three major national initiatives this year.

They are the celebration activities for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the second Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing in April, and the second China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November.

As the Outline Development Plan for the bay area will be promulgated by the Central Authorities within days, Mrs Lam said the deputies are invited to attend the related symposium to be jointly held by the governments of the HKSAR, Guangdong Province and the Macao Special Administrative Region on February 21.

Mrs Lam added the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to the views of the Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress.