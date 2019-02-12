CE lauds staff at control points

Chief Executive Carrie Lam praised staff at boundary control points for handling the heavy passenger flow during the Lunar New Year.

Speaking to the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said more than seven million passengers passed through Hong Kong’s control points in the past week, with 1.19 million passengers recorded on February 7.

Single-day passenger records were also set at control points for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link during the festive period, she said.

Mrs Lam thanked relevant government departments and other organisations for ensuring the smooth operation of the city’s control points and maintaining good order at tourist spots.

With the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point to be commissioned this year and the further development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Chief Executive encouraged government departments to use technology to handle an increasing number of passengers in the future.