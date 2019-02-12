Works monitoring to be reviewed

A review on the monitoring of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge’s link road project will be conducted, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

She told reporters ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting, responding to the late submission of Request for Inspection & Survey Checking (RISC) forms by the Hong Kong Link Road project’s contractor.

Mrs Lam said the Highways Department has appointed an independent consultant to review the construction process and has issued a press release to confirm the safety and integrity of the construction work.

“So I hope there is no question about the safety of this piece of infrastructure which is now being patronised by thousands of passengers on a daily basis,” she added.

Mrs Lam said the Government takes the quality of public works very seriously.

“But in the process of monitoring the project, whether there is room for improvement, whether there are lessons to be learnt as a result of this incident, I have asked the Secretary for Transport & Housing, together with the Director of Highways, to thoroughly review the process. And once they have some findings, I have asked them to explain in public.”