Bay area symposium set

An Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be unveiled soon and a symposium will be held on February 21 to explore opportunities arising from the plan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today ahead of the Executive Council meeting.

She added the event will be jointly organised by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. The National Development & Reform Commission will brief participants on the plan.

Mrs Lam said the benefits of the Greater Bay Area to Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau are multiple.

“We are all very committed to building a bay area economy which is open, which is international, which will consist of an international innovation and technology hub which has the personal support of President Xi Jinping himself.

“The nine cities in the Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau should each of us leverage on our strengths and advantages in order to create a much bigger economy,” she added.