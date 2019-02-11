1,203 arrested in customs blitz

About 150 cartons of counterfeit goods, mostly mobile phone accessories, have been seized during a 27-day operation before and during the Lunar New Year.

More than 1,200 people were arrested during a special operation by the Customs & Excise Department at the airport, seaport, land boundary, railway and ferry control points before and during the Lunar New Year.

In the 27-day operation codenamed "Pathfinder”, customs officers detected 1,300 cases, arrested 1,203 people and seized goods with an estimated value of about $130 million.

On the anti-narcotics front, 61 dangerous drug cases were detected, resulting in the seizure of about 130kg of dangerous drugs with an estimated market value of $22 million.

The department seized infringing products worth about $540,000, and other smuggled goods including frozen meat, mobile phone accessories and bird nest worth about $15 million.

Customs officers also detected 146 smuggling cases involving endangered species, including pangolin scales, ivory tusks and products, red sandalwood logs, orchids and controlled shark fins worth about $73 million.

Call 2545 6182 or write to crimereport@customs.gov.hk to report suspected drug and smuggling activities.