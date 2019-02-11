Gov’t monitoring flu situation

The Government will continue to monitor influenza activity as students return to school following the Lunar New Year holiday, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Speaking to the media, Prof Chan said most students are back in school but influenza activity remains high.

“While the influenza situation continues to be at a high level, the trend is actually going down in terms of the number of samples tested positive."

Prof Chan said the Government will continue to monitor the situation to see whether there will be outbreaks.

She appealed to high-risk groups such as the elderly and young kids to be vigilant about hygiene.

“If they still haven't got their vaccination, please go ahead to have flu vaccines,” she added.